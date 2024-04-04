Change is the theme of the Colorado defense heading into 2024. After a 2023 season full of turmoil and inconsistency on that side of the ball, maybe that’s not the worst thing

The Buffs enter Deion Sanders’ second season with a new defensive coordinator in Robert Livingston and a handful of new pieces on that side of the ball. Livingston has never called his own defense before, and will be taking on a coordinator role for the first time this fall.

He does have nearly a decade of experience as an NFL secondary coach with the Cincinnati Bengals. However, Livingston is also embracing the change and remaining flexible in his new expanded role.

“It’s our job as coaches, if you do it right in my personal opinion, to take a 30,000-foot view of the roster and say, 'OK, hey, maybe we’ve got to do some things that I haven’t done in the past,'” Livingston said. “So it won’t be the same playbook that we had in Cincinnati or that we had at Vanderbilt or we had at Furman. I think you’ve gotta look at who you have and put people in positions to be successful, so that’s what we’re doing as a staff.”