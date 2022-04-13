Robert Barnes ready to assume a more complete role at Colorado

Down the stretch of the 2021 season, graduate transfer linebacker Robert Barnes stepped up for the Buffs.

Barnes was particularly visible on Nov. 20 vs. the Washington Huskies, which the Buffaloes won, 20-17, largely due to a stalwart defensive effort.

By game's end, Barnes had tied for the team lead with nine tackles, recovered a fumble and picked off UW's Dylan Morris.

As he goes through his second spring with Colorado, Barnes is eager to replicate his performance vs. the Huskies in a more regular manner looking ahead to this upcoming season.

“I like to talk about the Washington game," Barnes said. "That’s what I want people to expect from me every single game — being that playmaker, 10-plus tackles every game, being able to go out there and showcase what this defense can do.”

Barnes' play against Washington was something of a microcosm of CU's entire inside linebackers room late last season, all of whom were asked to play bigger roles in light of star player Nate Landman going down with a shoulder injury during the Buffs' loss at Cal in late October.

Landman would be unavailable for the remainder of the year and over the final five weeks of the season, more responsibility than every shifted to his fellow inside linebackers.

“Robert Barnes, I thought, played his best five games of the year towards the end of the season," position coach Mark Smith said. "Quinn Perry elevated his game — everyone kind of had to.”

In year two with the Buffs, Barnes' expectations are different.

Whereas in 2021, he was more of a role player until the injury to Landman thrust him into a starring defensive responsibility, Barnes knows that more weight will be on his shoulders this fall.

“I think I’ll go from last year, being a type of situational guy until the end of the year, but this year I’ll be on the field the whole entire time, getting every snap, so I think it’s just transitioning that mindset to (knowing) that I’m going to have to make plays consistently,” he said.