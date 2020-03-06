Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell has made the last of his 10 assistant coaching hires, as Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera reported Thursday afternoon that Brett Maxie will join the Buffs as a secondary coach.

Maxie enjoyed a 13-year NFL career with the New Orleans Saints (1985-1993), Atlanta Falcons (1994), Carolina Panthers (1995-96) and San Francisco 49ers (1997). He played college football at Texas Southern and was undrafted before landing with the Saints in 1985.

He began his coaching career immediately after retiring from the NFL, serving as a quality control coach with Carolina in 1998 before spending 1999-2003 with the 49ers as an assistant and secondary coach.

He and Dorrell likely know each other via the tight-knit community that is the NFL coaching circuit, but the two did coach together in 2014 at Vanderbilt, when Maxie oversaw the secondary and Dorrell was offensive coordinator / WRs coach.

Maxie also spent a year with the Miami Dolphins in 2007, one season before Dorrell joined the team as WRs coach (2008-2010).

Most recently, Maxie served as defensive backs coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2016-18. Previously, he coached DBs with the Dallas Cowboys (2008-2011) and Tennessee Titans (2012-13) before spending the next two seasons at Vanderbilt.

Maxie and Demetrice Martin's roles, the latter of whom joins Colorado as a secondary, as well, have not been officially determined yet. Dorrell or the University of Colorado have yet to formally announce any of the outside hires Dorrell has reportedly made.

But with Maxie's recent ties to IMG, a prep boarding school with a well-respected football program plus Martin, whose younger brother is the defensive coordinator at Independence Community College in Kansas, the Buffaloes seem to have located two coaches who can help get polished transfer athletes to Boulder.