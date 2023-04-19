Things can move fast in the transfer portal, and now that the April window is open Colorado has already been active adding newcomers even before the end of spring practice.Tuesday night, the Buffs added their latest transfer to the roster with receiver Willie Gaines announcing his decision to follow Deion Sanders to Boulder to finish out his career after entering the portal Monday.

Gaines played for Sanders at Jackson State where he shined as a playmaker at receiver for the Tigers in 2022. The 5-foot-9 receiver caught 27 passes for 446 yards and 5 receiving touchdowns plus he contributed in the return game with 21 punt returns last season.

Colorado has already loaded up on receivers this offseason, but Gaines became known for his gamebreaking speed at Jackson State giving the Buffs another weapon to stretch the field.

The Cocoa, Florida native began his career at Dodge City Community College in Kansas before moving on to play for Sanders at JSU. A three-star recruit out of Cocoa High School in the 2019 class, Gaines originally signed to play at Toledo. Kentucky and Rutgers are two Power Five programs that offered him as a high school recruit. Kent State, Southern Miss and Marshall are a few other schools that were on his list then.

He found success by taking the JUCO route with 24 catches and 479 yards receiving in two seasons at Dodge City.

Liberty and Rhode Island offered Gaines after he entered the transfer portal, but a reunion with some of his former coaches and teammates at CU proved to be a deciding factor.

Gaines is the fourth transfer receiver to join the Buffs this offseason joining former JSU teammate and No. 1 overall prospect Travis Hunter plus South Florida transfers Jimmy Horn Jr. and Xavier Weaver.

Colorado has now added 28 transfers this offseason as Sanders and his staff continue to build their first roster in Boulder.

Players have until the end of the month to enter the transfer portal with the spring window lasting two weeks after opening up again March 15.