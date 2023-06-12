Four-star Milledgeville (Ga.) Baldwin recruit Micah Welch announced his commitment to the Buffs on Monday after taking an official visit to Boulder over the weekend. He is the third Rivals250 prospect to commit to CU over the last three days joining elite defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain and Florida-based speedy receiver Zycarl Lewis Jr. , who announced their choices on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, during their visits to the school.

In one offseason new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has rebuilt the Buffs' running back group, and after Monday he looks to be in line to make that position a strength for the team for years to come.

Welch added offers from top programs around the country before settling in on a commitment to Colorado with Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Oregon, West Virginia, Ole Miss, Louisville and South Carolina being among that group.

He also had taken or planned trips to West Virginia and Indiana this month.

The 5-foot-9 prospect is the latest big-name running back to join the Buffs under Sanders and new position coach Gary "Flea" Harrell. One of the first big recruiting splashes made by the staff came back in December when the coaches were able to convince top-100 recruit Dylan Edwards to join the program after backing away from his Notre Dame commitment.

The staff proceeded to add several transfers this offseason highlighted by Houston standout running back Alston McCaskill and Kentucky's Kavosiey Smoke.

Welch is now the eighth commitment for the Buffs in the 2024 class, which ranks 21st among all teams across the country. According to the Rivals rankings, CU also now boasts the top class in the Pac-12 when broken down by star ranking.

Colorado's average of 3.63 stars, thanks to Welch's decision Monday, pushes the Buffs over Oregon for the No. 1 spot on that list.

There is still more work to be done for Sanders and his staff, but if the class finishes 21st overall it would be the best recruiting cycle for the Buffs since 2008. Since the beginning of the Rivals era (2002), there have only been three classes at CU ranked higher than that.

The Buffaloes now have secured commitments from three of their four previously-uncommitted weekend visitors. The lone remaining one is four-star cornerback Charles Lester III who is set to visit Florida State this weekend.