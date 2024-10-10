PODCAST: Colorado gearing up for a big game vs. No. 18 Kansas State

Advertisement

in other news

Mailbag: Answering your questions about Colorado football and basketball

Mailbag: Answering your questions about Colorado football and basketball

Our staff answers Colorado team and recruiting questions from CU Sports Report subscribers.

Premium content
 • Staff
2025 guard Josiah Sanders gives Colorado his commitment

2025 guard Josiah Sanders gives Colorado his commitment

The local prospect will stay in state instead of playing at Northwestern, SDSU, Tennessee or Stanford.

 • Matt Moreno
Rewind the tape: Takeaways from Colorado's win over UCF

Rewind the tape: Takeaways from Colorado's win over UCF

More takeaways for the Buffs after taking a second look at their dominant win against UCF.

Premium content
 • Troy Finnegan
Colorado working hard to move four-star OT Carde Smith off USC commitment

Colorado working hard to move four-star OT Carde Smith off USC commitment

The four-star offensive lineman is expected to make a return trip to Boulder later this month.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Pat Shurmur's self-scouting and adjustments have Buffs' offense trending up

Pat Shurmur's self-scouting and adjustments have Buffs' offense trending up

Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's personnel changes are giving way to a much more versatile offense.

Premium content
 • Nicolette Edwards

in other news

Mailbag: Answering your questions about Colorado football and basketball

Mailbag: Answering your questions about Colorado football and basketball

Our staff answers Colorado team and recruiting questions from CU Sports Report subscribers.

Premium content
 • Staff
2025 guard Josiah Sanders gives Colorado his commitment

2025 guard Josiah Sanders gives Colorado his commitment

The local prospect will stay in state instead of playing at Northwestern, SDSU, Tennessee or Stanford.

 • Matt Moreno
Rewind the tape: Takeaways from Colorado's win over UCF

Rewind the tape: Takeaways from Colorado's win over UCF

More takeaways for the Buffs after taking a second look at their dominant win against UCF.

Premium content
 • Troy Finnegan
Published Oct 10, 2024
PODCAST: Colorado gearing up for a big game vs. No. 18 Kansas State
Default Avatar
Staff
CU Sports Report

Colorado and No. 18 Kansas State are both coming off of bye weeks and ready to battle in Boulder. Staff members Troy Finnegan and Nikki Edwards provide their thoughts on Kansas State's strengths and weaknesses, how CU can respond, the latest recruiting news and more.

Check out this week's edition of the CU Sports Report Podcast here:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Colorado
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement