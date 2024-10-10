PODCAST: Colorado gearing up for a big game vs. No. 18 Kansas State

in other news
Mailbag: Answering your questions about Colorado football and basketball
Our staff answers Colorado team and recruiting questions from CU Sports Report subscribers.
2025 guard Josiah Sanders gives Colorado his commitment
The local prospect will stay in state instead of playing at Northwestern, SDSU, Tennessee or Stanford.
Rewind the tape: Takeaways from Colorado's win over UCF
More takeaways for the Buffs after taking a second look at their dominant win against UCF.
Colorado working hard to move four-star OT Carde Smith off USC commitment
The four-star offensive lineman is expected to make a return trip to Boulder later this month.
Pat Shurmur's self-scouting and adjustments have Buffs' offense trending up
Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's personnel changes are giving way to a much more versatile offense.
in other news
Mailbag: Answering your questions about Colorado football and basketball
Our staff answers Colorado team and recruiting questions from CU Sports Report subscribers.
2025 guard Josiah Sanders gives Colorado his commitment
The local prospect will stay in state instead of playing at Northwestern, SDSU, Tennessee or Stanford.
Rewind the tape: Takeaways from Colorado's win over UCF
More takeaways for the Buffs after taking a second look at their dominant win against UCF.
Colorado and No. 18 Kansas State are both coming off of bye weeks and ready to battle in Boulder. Staff members Troy Finnegan and Nikki Edwards provide their thoughts on Kansas State's strengths and weaknesses, how CU can respond, the latest recruiting news and more.
Check out this week's edition of the CU Sports Report Podcast here:
- S
- WR
- OG
- ILB
- S
- TE
- OT
- TE