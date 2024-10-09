Mid-South Rumor Mill: Five flip candidates to watch

There are now under eight weeks until the early signing period and prospects put pen to paper. With the calendar shrinking, many programs are looking to fill final spots while prospects are verifying they are making the right decisions. As such, as plays out every year, we are entering flip season. Here are five commitment flip candidates to keep an eye and on watch as the next two months play out.

MISSOURI COMMIT LAMONT ROGERS

All the buzz in the last 4-5 days around Lamont Rogers has hinted at a potential change coming. Rogers committed to Missouri in July over Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and others. The Sooners are no longer in the picture, but the Aggies have never been more involved. Much of the buzz comes out from Rogers being in College Station for the second time this season and happened to see Mike Elko and his team take down the Mizzou Tigers convincingly. At the time of his commitment, there were already questions of whether it would stick long term. The feeling is it is likely the massive offensive tackle ends up staying closer to home.

SMU COMMIT ZAY GENTRY

Zadian Gentry is in the midst of a very strong senior season and schools are working to flip the SMU commit. Baylor and Wisconsin have been in the mix since the summer and continue to be so heavily. Colorado has also emerged as a competitor for the Mustangs, who he committed to in May. Gentry has taken official visits to Baylor and Wisconsin already and has said he is working to set up a visit to Boulder to see Deion Sanders and the Buffs. Gentry likes his place at SMU, but is doing his homework on the others involved.

DAYLAN MCCUTCHEON

There was an extremely tight race for Daylan McCutcheon when he committed in July. USC was nearly the choice, but he ultimately decided on choosing the Florida State Seminoles. With a wildly surprising 1-5 record to start the season with major offensive struggles. McCutcheon has remained tight lipped for the most part this season, but after some unofficial visits to Texas and upcoming for USC, there is absolutely a chance he makes a move. Both the Longhorns and Trojans were considered the leaders at various times in his recruitment. Right now, I would say the Longhorns would be the most likely flip destination, but anything can change. With really no expected changes this season for the Seminoles, it will be tough for them hold onto his commitment.

SMU COMMIT JALEN COOPER

SMU has their work cut of for themselves as this is the second name on this list. Cooper has strong relationships at SMU and is planning to be an early enrollee in Dallas. But Notre Dame is in the mix after an August offer. Cooper will head to South Bend this weekend for an official visit, a visit he expects to impress. Texas A&M has also been rumored as a potential threat in his recruitment down the stretch. I would say there is a good chance the Mustangs are able to sweat this one out and keep hold of him, but it won't come stress free.

BAYLOR COMMIT KALEB BURNS