Colorado escaped with a 1-point victory over Seton Hall to open the 2023 National Invitational Tournament.

Ethan Wright led the Buffaloes with a career high 18 points, while Tristan da Silva recorded 15 and Julian Hammond III scored 10.

Check out our best photos from the game. The Buffaloes will host the second round match of the NIT against Utah Valley University on Sunday at 7:30 MST.