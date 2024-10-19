Advertisement

Buffs' wideout depth stepping up with injuries in the room

Buffs' wideout depth stepping up with injuries in the room

Wide receivers coach Jason Phillips reached to the younger guys with multiple Buffs experiencing injuries.

 • Nicolette Edwards
Midwest Rumor Mill: UCLA QB commit planning to visit Colorado

The Buffs are looking at a Midwest signal caller as an option for 2025.

The Buffs are looking at a Midwest signal caller as an option for 2025.

External content
 • Greg Smith
Recruiting Rumor Mill: CU leaves 'big impression' on DT Christian Hudson

Rivals national director highlights the UCF commit's weekend trip to Boulder.

Rivals national director highlights the UCF commit's weekend trip to Boulder.

External content
 • Adam Gorney
WATCH: Jason Phillips, Drelon Miller and Colton Hood talk after practice

WATCH: Jason Phillips, Drelon Miller and Colton Hood talk after practice

The Buffs' WR coach discusses the changing shape of his room while the CU receiver and cornerback also spoke Wednesday.

 • Nicolette Edwards
Tuesday takeaways: Travis Hunter ready to go for CU against Arizona

Tuesday takeaways: Travis Hunter ready to go for CU against Arizona

The Buffs are slated to get their Heisman hopeful back as they look to return to the win column this week at Arizona.

Premium content
 • Nicolette Edwards

Published Oct 19, 2024
Opposing View: Getting to know Arizona with GOAZCATS.com's Troy Hutchison
circle avatar
Troy Finnegan  •  CUSportsReport
Staff Writer
Twitter
@troyfinnegan

On Saturday, Colorado will take on Arizona in Tucson in an old Pac-12 matchup that has shifted over to the Big 12 in 2024. A win would be the Buffs' fifth of the season, which would surpass their 2023 total and guarantee improvement in Year 2 under Deion Sanders.

Winning on the road is never an easy task in conference play, and the Buffs will be taking on a hungry Arizona squad that is looking to end a two-game losing streak. There could be some chippiness in this one between two teams that played a tight contest last season.

Before the game, GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison offered us an inside look at what to expect from the Wildcats in a Q&A about the what he's seen from the team so far this year.

What is the status of Arizona’s injuries on defense?

TH: On the defensive side of the ball, Arizona has lost defensive back Treydan Stukes for the season while safety Gunner Maldonado is out with no timetable for return. Plus, defensive tackle Chubba Ma'ae, who has been out the last couple of weeks, will also not play Saturday.

