It’s rare for a team to get this kind of second chance.

After being knocked out in last season’s Sweet 16 by Iowa, Colorado will get another crack at Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes in the same round in 2024. The Buffs are looking to make their first Elite Eight since 2002, while Iowa is looking to make it back to the title game after falling just short last year.

On the other half of the bracket are two familiar opponents for the Buffs, defending National Champion LSU and UCLA. The Buffs were swept by the Bruins this season in Pac-12 play, but knocked off LSU in the season opener in Las Vegas.

Colorado and Iowa will do battle once UCLA and LSU finish up Saturday, with tipoff in Albany expected to be at 1:30 p.m. MST on ABC.

Let’s take a look at what makes Iowa so difficult to beat, and how the Buffs can pull the upset.