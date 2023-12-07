Colorado has hired former NFL lineman Phil Loadholt as CU’s new offensive line coach, as first reported by Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera.

Replacing Bill O’Boyle, who has since made the move to San Diego State, Loadholt is bringing his offensive line expertise after playing for the Minnesota Vikings and working in multiple roles at the collegiate level.

Loadholt comes to CU after serving as Oklahoma’s offensive analyst working with the offensive line for the past two seasons. Prior to that he was a player personnel analyst at Mississippi from 2020-21 and also worked on the staff at Central Florida in 2018-19.

Wednesday, head coach Deion Sanders said he already hired an offensive line coach in a video posted by Thee Pregame Show. Sanders didn’t mention Loadholt’s name in the video, but he had high praise for who was going to be filling that position.

“Offensive line position has already been filled,” Sanders said. “A guy with plenty of experience, plenty wherewithal, able to communicate to all the kids from top to bottom. Track record is wonderful. Where he derived from is a tremendous Power 5, and I love everything about it. When he interviewed with me, he knocked it out of the park. He’s ready and prepared. As a matter of fact, he’s already in house.”

Loadholt attended Fountain-Fort Carson High School in Colorado and went on to play two seasons at Garden City Community College in Kansas before transferring to Oklahoma.

He enrolled at Oklahoma in 2007 and made an immediate impact, starting in all 14 games at left tackle. In 2008, he blocked for Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Sam Bradford, in addition with two 1,000-yard rushing performances from DeMarco Murray and Chris Brown.

In 2009, Loadholt was a second round draft selection for the Vikings. He went on to play seven seasons (2009-15). He helped lead the Vikings to an NFC championship game in 2009, and helped Adrian Peterson record the second best rushing season in NFL history with 2,097 yards in 2012.

After those seven seasons, 89 games and starting in all of those contests, his NFL career was halted with a torn Achilles’ tendon causing him to miss the entire 2015 season. Loadholt then retired in the summer of 2016.

This will be Loadholt’s first stint as an offensive line coach and there’s much work to be done after Shedeur Sanders became the most sacked quarterback (52) in the FBS and in CU history this season.