Jacob Bradford’s dad threw a snowball at him when they arrived at Colorado last month. Prior to the snowball fight, the 2024 defensive line recruit had only seen snow in movies.

Bradford traveled from Mississippi to Boulder to take part in the elite underclassmen weekend in January. Seeing the snow was certainly an exciting part of the trip, but Bradford may have never seen the snow if he didn’t send his film to graduate assistant Cordale Grundy.

“Coach G took a chance on me,” Bradford said. “I was a no-star and I’m small, but they took a chance on me so that really meant something to me.”

Measuring at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Bradford had more than a few highlights during his junior season. He recorded 112 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.