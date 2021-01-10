CUSportsNation - Matt McChesney reflects on the Buffs' first year under Karl Dorrell

You can get in contact with coach McChesney and Six Zero here .

Matt McChesney played football at Colorado from 2000-2004 and spent six years in the NFL with the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos.

We sat down with Matt McChesney , owner and operator of Six Zero Strength + Fitness in Parker, to get his take on the now-completed first year of the Karl Dorrell era at Colorado.

Back in October, when the Pac-12 released its annual preseason media poll, Colorado was selected to finish fifth within the South Division.

Needless to say, as the Buffs started racking up wins, eventually getting to a 4-0 record and earning an invite to the 2020 Valero Alamo Bowl, those low external expectations had been significantly exceeded.

If you talk to Dorrell of any of his coaches and players, the mood around the program certainly is one disappointed about an 0-2 end to the season — including the 55-23 thumping to Texas in the Valero Alamo Bowl — as opposed to remembering the 4-0 start and time spent as a Top 25 team.

But now that all is said and done in Dorrell's first year in Boulder, we can begin to reflect on CU's success this fall and look ahead to what the immediate future holds.

For McChesney, that future appears bright and promising.

"I’m so impressed with the talent they have in Boulder on both sides of the ball right now," he said. "There’s legitimate NFL guys everywhere, and that’s the way it was when I was there and that’s why we were competitive all the time and in football games.""I’m really excited about the future. I think that Karl, coach (Mitch) Rodrigue, (Darian) Hagan, 'Chev' and all those guys up there with CU roots, I think they’re the right guys to run the show.”

Looking ahead to 2021, McChesney noted the returning talent on defense as well as the work Rodrigue has done in his first year overseeing the offensive line:

"From a season perspective, I was pleasantly surprised to say the least. I thought they would beat UCLA, I thought they would be Stanford — and I put my money where my mouth is on FanDuel for a few, so that was nice — but I thought that the defense would be what I thought it was."

"There were great individual performances...but as a whole, they gave up 42 points to UCLA, a whole bunch of points to Stanford and didn’t play well vs. Utah. There’s four out of the six games, if you include Texas, where the defense, which is supposed to be the strong point of the team, got run through."

"I think with all the positive things that just happened, with them going 4-2...playing a really talented Texas team — I’m glad they did and took their licks because that’s where they want to be. I think that the defense has a lot of work to do this offseason to get healthy but also to shore up some of the problems."

"The offense, I was extremely impressed with coach Rodrigue and what he did with the offensive line. Those guys all came together, you could see a lot of coach (Chris) Kapilovic’s markings on that team too, being really physical. Those guys have all grown together and they had seven or eight guys play this year and that’s good."