Colorado continues to reel in transfer additions at one of the most rapid rates in the country, adding its 11th pickup Saturday as Liberty cornerback Preston Hodge announced his commitment.

Only Arizona State (12) has landed more transfer additions so far this month.

Hodge had 2 interceptions and a team-high 8 pass breakups for a 13-0 Liberty team this season.

He has 60 tackles in his two seasons on the field at Liberty to go with 13 passes defensed and a forced fumble. He received an 88.8 coverage grade from PFF this season, which is 11th-best among all FBS cornerbacks.

He does have a redshirt year available but will have just one season of remaining eligibility after transferring to Liberty from Navarro College in Texas — he is a native of Waxahachie, Texas.

Texas A&M, Auburn, West Virginia, Texas Tech and TCU were some of his other offers added before picking CU today.