CUSportsNation - Laviska Shenault and Devin Ross both looking good at Jags & Pats camps

In the last 24 hours, video evidence on Twitter has surfaced of two Buffs alums — 2020 second round draft pick Laviska Shenault and Devin Ross , who originally joined the Tennessee Titans as an rookie free agent in 2018 before signing to New England's practice squad last October — making solid catches early at their respective team's training camp.

Shenault has quickly impressed Jags quarterback and Pac-12 alumni Gardner Minshew, who recalled Shenault's prowess from their Washington State/Colorado matchups back in the day and is seeing it live at the NFL training camp level.

''Laviska is a freak, man," MInshew told the Florida Times-Union's John Reid. I knew it when we played him at Colorado. He’s a lot better route runner, a lot better at catching the ball than I even expected.''

Jaguars wideouts coach Keenan McCardell has also been impressed with Shenault thus far.

"I see a lot of power — (he's a) strong runner after the catch; he reminds me a little of Anquan Boldin after the catch (in) the way he gets in and out of his breaks and the way he breaks tackles on film — I saw that. Now, being up close with him, he has the power of Andre Johnson. I hold Andre in high regard — we're good friends — but I've also seen (Shenault) work every day, seen the power that he has."

"He reminds me a little of Andre — he has that power. I don't want to put those shoes out there for him, because those huge shoes to fill, but he has that kind of body type. I'm looking forward to seeing this kid play. I recruited him when I was at Maryland. I know who he is, I know where he comes from, I know what kind of football player he is — he's kind of quiet, but it means a lot to him and I appreciate that."

Below are McCarell's full remarks on Shenault plus a recent connection between he and Minshew.