Lackadaisical Buffs storm back in second half to beat Pacific

Following a nice vacation down in Maui and three marquee games in three days, a letdown was only natural. Even if the Buffs could see it coming, they couldn’t avoid it.

“Coach warned us to not have this Maui hangover, and we had it,” forward Trevor Baskin said after the game.

Colorado was able to snap out of it before 40 minutes ticked off the clock. After a sluggish first half, the Buffs played a much cleaner second half to knock off Pacific, 75-66, Monday night in Boulder.

“For some reason, we weren’t ready to play,” CU head coach Tad Boyle said postgame. “That’s on me. We gotta be better. Our defensive effort tonight, it was a carry over from practice yesterday. I saw it coming yesterday in practice.”

Colorado jumped out to a quick 8-4 lead, but it was clearly affected by the long travel and a busy week last week. Despite having a few days to recover from their Maui quest, the Buffs were a half step slow in all aspects of the game in the first half.

The ball wasn’t popping like it was at times last week. The drives were getting cut off before the Buffs could make it all the way to the rim. Pacific was the first one to a few offensive rebounds, much to the chagrin of Tad Boyle. Pacific used that Colorado sluggishness to its advantage, ripping off a 15-0 run to take a 19-8 lead with 13 minutes to go in the first half.

“Had a lot of guys reaching, not disciplined,” Boyle said. “Can’t guard the ball. Our ball screen defense was designed to keep the ball out of the paint believe it or not. I know it’s hard for you guys to believe that, but that’s what it was designed to do.”

From there, the Buffs (6-2) were playing catchup for the remainder of the opening 20 minutes. Sebastian Rancik ended the long Tigers run with a big 3-pointer before the two teams traded buckets back and forth.

With just under four minutes remaining in the half, Andrej Jakimovski drilled back-to-back 3s to cut the Pacific lead to just four at 33-29. However, the Tigers shut the Buffs out for the final 3 minutes of the half to take a 38-29 lead into the break.

Colorado didn’t come out of halftime with the energy you would expect from a home favorite trying to get back into a game. Pacific was unable to extend its lead, but it did enough to keep Colorado at arm’s length for the first few minutes of the half.