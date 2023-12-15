Kentucky's Wade twins announce transfer commitments to Colorado
The fall transfer portal window just opened last week, but Colorado is already up to double-digit additions. Friday, the Buffs added the next two pieces of what is expected to be a growing transfer class after twin brothers and Kentucky players Keaten and Destin Wade announced their plan to move to Boulder after two years in Lexington.
Both players were rated as four-star recruits in the 2022 class out of Summit High School in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Keaten, an outside linebacker, was a member of the Rivals250 and rated as the 17th-best prospect at his position.
Destin, a two-way player, was ranked as the 16th-best athlete in the class. They shared offers from programs such as Texas A&M, Penn State, Louisville, Ole Miss and Baylor while Keaten also held offers from USC and LSU.
Keaten comes to CU after a productive two seasons with the Wildcats. Though he has yet to start a game in his career, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound sophomore has played in 25 games already and has 51 tackles (23 solo) to go with 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
He tallied 35 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries this season in 12 games. Keaten will have two seasons of eligibility left with the Buffs.
Destin has not had as much luck getting on the field as his brother up to this point in his career. The 6-foot-3, 223-pound quarterback did not make any appearances this season but did gain some experience last year in a tough position making his collegiate debut as the starter for the Wildcats in the Music City Bowl.
He finished that game 16 for 30 with 98 yards passing and two interceptions. He rushed for 23 yards in that game. Destin will have three seasons of remaining eligibility at CU.
The Wade twins are now the ninth and 10th transfer commitments for Deion Sanders' program, which again is shaping up to have one of the biggest and most impressive transfer hauls this offseason.
CU currently ranks second in the Rivals transfer team rankings and is inching up on Notre Dame for the top spot. The Buffs are set to host another group of transfer visitors this weekend with more focus on the defensive side of the ball after an offensive-heavy group last week.
So far, Colorado has landed nine transfers on the offensive side of the ball up to this point with Keaten being the lone defensive player to give the Buffs his commitment so far.
Colorado offseason transfer additions (as of Dec. 15)
– OLB Keaten Wade (Kentucky)
– QB Destin Wade (Kentucky)
– WR Will Sheppard (Vanderbilt)
– OL Matthew Bedford (Indiana)
– TE Chamon Metayer (Cincinnati)
– OL Kahlil Benson (Indiana)
– OL Justin Mayers (UTEP)
– WR Terrell Timmons, Jr. (NC State)
– OL Tyler Johnson (Houston)
– OL Yakiri Walker (Connecticut)