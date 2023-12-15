The fall transfer portal window just opened last week, but Colorado is already up to double-digit additions. Friday, the Buffs added the next two pieces of what is expected to be a growing transfer class after twin brothers and Kentucky players Keaten and Destin Wade announced their plan to move to Boulder after two years in Lexington.

Both players were rated as four-star recruits in the 2022 class out of Summit High School in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Keaten, an outside linebacker, was a member of the Rivals250 and rated as the 17th-best prospect at his position.

Destin, a two-way player, was ranked as the 16th-best athlete in the class. They shared offers from programs such as Texas A&M, Penn State, Louisville, Ole Miss and Baylor while Keaten also held offers from USC and LSU.

Keaten comes to CU after a productive two seasons with the Wildcats. Though he has yet to start a game in his career, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound sophomore has played in 25 games already and has 51 tackles (23 solo) to go with 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

He tallied 35 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries this season in 12 games. Keaten will have two seasons of eligibility left with the Buffs.