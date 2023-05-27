It was inevitable that Shilo Sanders would end up making the move from Jackson State to Colorado, and it was simply a matter of when he would announce it. Saturday night was the night as the sophomore defensive back and son of head coach Deion Sanders took to social media to make his choice known.

In a YouTube video posted to his personal profile page, Sanders announced his commitment to the Buffs giving the defensive another all-conference player in the secondary.

Sanders announced his plans to leave Jackson State alongside his brother Shedeur in December. Shedeur promptly joined his father in Boulder and participated in spring ball while Shilo continued to wait out the process while earning his degree from JSU this spring.

Sanders was always expected to join the Buffs, however, and now he can do so as a graduate transfer with two seasons of remaining eligibility.

The new CU transfer commit began his career at South Carolina where he collected 32 tackles across 13 games. At JSU, he had 59 tackles and 5 interceptions in two seasons with the Tigers.

His 4 interceptions in 2021 tied him for the team lead and earned Sanders a spot on the SWAC all-conference second team.