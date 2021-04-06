CUSportsNation - Increased film study making football more 3D for Christian Gonzalez

Increased film study making football more 3D for Christian Gonzalez
Ask a college freshmen football player about the adjustment(s) they've had to make in college since graduating from the high school level and in most cases, getting used to constantly studying film will be a common response.
Certainly, in recent years the gap between what most high schools are doing in terms of film preparation vs. what it is at the college level has closed somewhat.
More and more, we have seen high school athletes utilize private instructors and coaches on top of what they do in an organized capacity at their schools — Six Zero Academy's Matt McChesney is a good example — in order to best prepare themselves to make the jump to college football.
Still, many student-athletes get to college and experience an adjustment period when it comes to being able to hang with the often intense demands of offseason training and preparation.
Of course, a big part of that offseason preparation is done through film study.
Buffs freshman cornerback Christian Gonzalez found that out upon joining Colorado last summer.
By the end of fall camp and heading into CU's condensed six-game schedule, he had earned a starter's gig on defense and wound up starting every game for the Buffaloes in 2020.
Now, as he gets rolling with the Buffs this spring, Gonzalez reflected on where his game is at in April as opposed to last fall.
“I do feel more confident just after getting a regular season — well, half a regular season — under (my belt)," he said. "The game has slowed down a lot, way more than going into last season and out of high school, but it’s great.”
Gonzalez undoubtedly went through some growing pains in his first collegiate action last year, but overall, turned in a solid freshman campaign.In the first two weeks of the season, Gonzalez was flagged for three defensive pass interference penalties while seeing a total of 18 balls come his way.
Opposing wide receivers managed 10 catches of those 18 tries for 107 total yards.
Stanford seemed most determined to give CU's freshman corner a test, as Gonzalez was targeted a whopping 13 times during the Buffs' 35-32 win over the Cardinal.
Interestingly, for the rest of the season, Gonzalez was targeted just 18 times over four games, allowing 10 further catches with the lone touchdown he allowed coming against Texas in the Alamo Bowl.
|Opponent
|Targets
|Rec. Allowed
|Yards (TDs)
|Tackles
|PBUs
|
UCLA
|
5
|
1
|
20
|
4
|
0
|
Stanford
|
13
|
9
|
87
|
6
|
1
|
SDSU
|
5
|
3
|
60
|
3
|
0
|
Arizona
|
3
|
2
|
27
|
2
|
1
|
Utah
|
3
|
1
|
20
|
4
|
0
|
Texas
|
7
|
4
|
73 (1)
|
3
|
2
Overall, Karl Dorrell was pleased with what Gonzalez brought to the table in 2020 and sees his freshman corner as being ready to take another big step in the right direction.
"I think his confidence is very strong right now," Dorrell said. "He’s had a very good offseason (leading) up to spring practice and he looks the part physically. He’s put on a few pounds, his body is getting more defined and he’s being more aggressive in coverage. You can feel his presence on the field a little bit more."
While Gonzalez held his own as last season went on, looking ahead to this fall, he hopes to further refine his preparation habits through an increased dedication to studying film.
“I’ve definitely picked up a lot on more film study," he said. "Film study has been helping a lot over the offseason. Going into spring, my goal is to use film study and believe it. That’s what I struggled with (last year), so I’m just trying to work on that.”
Perhaps it's fair to say that Gonzalez is finding that studying film is making the game of football more 3-dimensional.
Whereas last season, he took the field looking to grasp as firmly as possible his own responsibilities, Gonzalez now finds himself paying more detailed attention to the play-by-play responsibilities of those around him on defense as well as keeping an eye out for offensive intricacies and schematic giveaways.
"I would say (I'm focusing on more than) just digesting offenses and saying more than ‘OK, I’ve got to cover my receiver,’ but seeing and knowing what everyone else on the defense has to do and seeing plays develop," Gonzalez said. "It’s just way easier."
"When you’re in film study, you pick up offensive tendencies. Most offenses all copy off of each other and it definitely helps to watch practice, watch games from last year, watch league games and see what (opposing teams) do and know what I have to do to step up my game.”