CUSportsNation - Increased film study making football more 3D for Christian Gonzalez

Ask a college freshmen football player about the adjustment(s) they've had to make in college since graduating from the high school level and in most cases, getting used to constantly studying film will be a common response.

Certainly, in recent years the gap between what most high schools are doing in terms of film preparation vs. what it is at the college level has closed somewhat.

More and more, we have seen high school athletes utilize private instructors and coaches on top of what they do in an organized capacity at their schools — Six Zero Academy's Matt McChesney is a good example — in order to best prepare themselves to make the jump to college football.

Still, many student-athletes get to college and experience an adjustment period when it comes to being able to hang with the often intense demands of offseason training and preparation.

Of course, a big part of that offseason preparation is done through film study.

Buffs freshman cornerback Christian Gonzalez found that out upon joining Colorado last summer.

By the end of fall camp and heading into CU's condensed six-game schedule, he had earned a starter's gig on defense and wound up starting every game for the Buffaloes in 2020.

Now, as he gets rolling with the Buffs this spring, Gonzalez reflected on where his game is at in April as opposed to last fall.

“I do feel more confident just after getting a regular season — well, half a regular season — under (my belt)," he said. "The game has slowed down a lot, way more than going into last season and out of high school, but it’s great.”

Gonzalez undoubtedly went through some growing pains in his first collegiate action last year, but overall, turned in a solid freshman campaign.In the first two weeks of the season, Gonzalez was flagged for three defensive pass interference penalties while seeing a total of 18 balls come his way.

Opposing wide receivers managed 10 catches of those 18 tries for 107 total yards.

Stanford seemed most determined to give CU's freshman corner a test, as Gonzalez was targeted a whopping 13 times during the Buffs' 35-32 win over the Cardinal.

Interestingly, for the rest of the season, Gonzalez was targeted just 18 times over four games, allowing 10 further catches with the lone touchdown he allowed coming against Texas in the Alamo Bowl.