In what became more of a war of attrition than anything, Colorado fell to Utah 23-17 in its final game as a member of the Pac-12.

The Buffs (4-8, 1-8 Pac-12) were without star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was ruled out earlier in the day Saturday due to arm and ankle injuries suffered in last week’s loss to Washington State. In his place, freshman Ryan Staub made his first career start against a Utes team that has had plenty of injury problems to deal with throughout the season.

Colorado moved the ball on the ground and through the air on its first series, but the drive stalled out when Staub was sacked and lost the ball, giving it to the Utes. Utah, whose quarterback Luke Bottari was making his first FBS start as well, leaned into the ground game and had success. The Utes (8-4, 5-4) controlled the clock and methodically moved the ball down the field, jumping out to a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.

That’s when the Buffs’ offense finally woke up. Staub led the Buffs down into Utah territory before playcaller Pat Shurmur dug into his bag of tricks for the first touchdown. Staub flipped a quick lateral out to receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., who then found running back Dylan Edwards downfield for a 30-yard score to get the Buffs on the board.

With the Buffs trailing 13-7 late in the first half, controversy hit. Staub found Travis Hunter deep down the right sideline for what seemed like a go-ahead touchdown right before half, but the officials overturned the catch to an incomplete pass upon review. The Buffs were forced to settle for three points before half as Alejandro Mata knocked a field goal through to make the score 13-10 Utah at the break.