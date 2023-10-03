Five takeaways from head coach Deion Sanders comments on Tuesday
Colorado has experienced both the good and the bad on the gridiron so far this season.
The Buffs were flying high undefeated, floating among the AP polls before falling to Oregon. Concerns were brought to fruition during the Colorado State game as what appeared to be an easy win turned into a double overtime battle. Colorado still got away with the win, but at Oregon, the Ducks brought out a different side to this CU team that was out of the ordinary ending with the Buffs only scoring one touchdown.
First half struggles were once again present during the USC game, but Colorado’s offensive electricity reappeared after a long absence in the second half.
As Colorado looks towards its upcoming contest against ASU, head coach Deion Sanders sees a great opportunity to get back into the win column and shore up any remaining first-half problems.
“The challenge and the goal this week, we got to win the first and second quarter,” Sanders said on Tuesday. "... our expectations of ourselves are a lot more lofty than the expectations that you may have of us, but we have tremendous expectations for this season. And we were just getting started, we really are.”
With high expectations ahead, here are five takeaways from Sanders’ time spent with the media Tuesday.
1. Travis Hunter and the secondary
Travis Hunter is still on his healing journey after suffering a lacerated liver against Colorado State. It’s been a little over two weeks since the injury and Sanders provided an update on when he expects him to return.
“Travis is doing well,” Sanders said. “He was out of practice today coaching his butt off. He's one of the best coaches we have. And … Cormani … he's on his butt, he's on his butt day in and day out. Travis is I say … let's say two or three [weeks away]. It would be my dream and desire for him to stay out until after the bye week.”
Hunter is itching to get back on the field as soon as possible, but ultimately his clearance won't come until later. In the meantime, Shilo Sanders is back on the practice field after missing the USC game on Sept. 30.
Myles Slusher is also making progress after being out since the TCU game in Week 1. While key players are gradually getting back in action, guys like Travis Jay, Jahquez Robinson, Rodrick Ward and Cormani McClain have gotten their chance to gain live reps.
“But I know Travis … he's gonna see Shilo, most likely, as a chance, a possibility, a prayer that you may see Slusher. You may see several you know starters of that secondary that's supposed to be in there and I know he's gonna want to join, but I would love him to be out until the bye. That gives him like three extra weeks.”
Even with those starters in the mix, Colorado’s secondary has executed its share of turnovers (12), but so far this season the secondary is allowing receivers to get their way. Regardless of the deficiencies, Sanders is looking forward to getting his Week 1 starting secondary all healthy.
“When Cormani gets his things together in its totality, and mentally ready to compete every single play and Travis and Shilo, shoot Slusher [are] back, I mean, come on, man,” Sanders said. “... It's gonna be something to behold in the secondary.”
