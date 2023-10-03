Colorado has experienced both the good and the bad on the gridiron so far this season.

The Buffs were flying high undefeated, floating among the AP polls before falling to Oregon. Concerns were brought to fruition during the Colorado State game as what appeared to be an easy win turned into a double overtime battle. Colorado still got away with the win, but at Oregon, the Ducks brought out a different side to this CU team that was out of the ordinary ending with the Buffs only scoring one touchdown.

First half struggles were once again present during the USC game, but Colorado’s offensive electricity reappeared after a long absence in the second half.

As Colorado looks towards its upcoming contest against ASU, head coach Deion Sanders sees a great opportunity to get back into the win column and shore up any remaining first-half problems.

“The challenge and the goal this week, we got to win the first and second quarter,” Sanders said on Tuesday. "... our expectations of ourselves are a lot more lofty than the expectations that you may have of us, but we have tremendous expectations for this season. And we were just getting started, we really are.”

With high expectations ahead, here are five takeaways from Sanders’ time spent with the media Tuesday.