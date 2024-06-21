He's made several recruiting visits since committing to Lincoln Riley's program, and one of the schools that has hosted him on campus is Colorado. As long as there is still time for the Buffs, Deion Sanders and his staff plan to continue making their pitch to Lewis.

The next opportunity will come this weekend when the Carrollton, Georgia native makes his way to Boulder for a return trip with the Buffs. This time, Lewis will get an opportunity to take an official visit with the program meaning Sanders and his staff can pull out all the stops over the next couple days.

It will be the fourth official visit for Lewis after he made trips to Auburn, Indiana and USC in recent weeks. It is the last planned official visit for the 6-foot-1 signal caller, who wrapped up an impressive showing at the prestigious Elite 11 quarterback event Thursday in Los Angeles.