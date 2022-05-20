Edward Schultz remains firm in his commitment to Colorado

In terms of Colorado's 2023 recruiting, much has happened since three-star California (Mission Viejo) wide receiver Edward Schultz committed to the Buffs back in mid-February.

At the time, he became CU's third verbal commitment, but since then, Colorado's Class of 2023 has more than tripled in size, now boasting 10 pledges.

Schultz has had an eventful last couple months himself, deciding this past offseason to transfer from JSerra Catholic to Mission Viejo to conclude his high school career.

With respect to making a seamless transition, so far so good.

“I just thought it was a better fit and move," Schultz said. "JSerra was good — I’m not going to ever talk down on them — but I felt like it was just better to move onto new things. The people at Mission I’ve known since eighth grade — I went to middle school with them, so I’m very close with the quarterback and others.”

Since he committed, Schultz has continued to build his relationship with CU wideouts coach Phil McGeoghan, who, along with offensive coordinator Mike Sanford, was on hand at Mission Viejo to catch up.

“It’s been great," Schultz said. "I just saw him about two weeks ago. He came over to Mission to watch me practice and he was pretty pleased with what he saw. He sent me a bunch of texts saying good job, looking good — all that stuff — and I was with him pretty much the whole day. Him and Sanford.”

As a junior, Schultz led JSerra with 21 receptions and 335 receiving yards. He was even more dominant on special teams, setting a single-season program record for kick return yards (824).

As he continues to gear up for his senior season at Mission Viejo, Schultz has focused on running crisper routes and continuing to get faster.

On the latter note, he was recently clocked with a 4.42 40-yard dash time, running it on a track.

Back when he committed, Schultz mentioned that he planned on leaving the door cracked open, so to speak, regarding other offers that may come across his plate.

Such an opportunity did indeed come his way, with Georgia Tech extending an offer this spring.

While Schultz will keep a line of communication open with other coaches, he's made it clear that he remains firmly committed to CU.

“I was on the phone with a couple coaches but all of them understand and know that I’m committed to Colorado," he said. "That’s the first thing that they mentioned. All they really say is, ‘We know you're committed to Colorado, but if you ever needed a second home, you got us.’"