Head coach Tad Boyle and the Buffs may have found their next Evan Battey in TCU transfer Eddie Lampkin.

Lampkin, standing at 6-foot-11, 263 pounds, brings not only a strong defensive and rebounding presence to Colorado, he also possesses an all-around competitive spirit similar to what Battey brought to the team. This preseason Boyle has often compared Lampkin to Battey detailing how Lampkin is a, “willing passer, great talker, great teammate,” similarly to how Battey was for the Buffs.

As Lampkin was exploring options in the transfer portal, he watched “48 hours” of Battey’s film and was convinced that his game would greatly benefit the team if Boyle used Lampkin the way he used Battey. Lampkin’s sights were set on coming to Colorado to learn the ways of Battey’s game, so much so that Lampkin texted Boyle to express his eagerness to play for the Buffs.

“I texted him, like you could ask him, we was talking for like, I say like four days,” Lampkin said. “I told him, I said, ‘Coach, I want to come here. I don't care what you talking about.’ I didn't even know that mountains was this close. I didn't know nothing. Like I told him I wanted to come [here] because I watched Evan play for like 48 hours straight, just watching it.