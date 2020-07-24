CUSportsNation - Durango High QB Jordan Woolverton eager to build relationship with CU

Colorado's quest for a Class of 2021 quarterback took an in-state turn a few days ago when Danny Langsdorf sent Durango High School standout Jordan Woolverton a customized graphic.

Durango High School quarterback Jordan Woolverton (Courtesy of Jordan Woolverton)

Since then, both Langsdorf and Darrin Chiaverini have further introduced themselves and established a line of communication with the 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect, who has looked to accommodate Langsdorf and Chiaverini in the hopes of becoming a QB the Buffs will consider seriously. “With the new coaching staff, that was my first time being in contact with (Colorado)," he said. "(Langsdorf) followed me (on Twitter) and sent me a DM a couple of hours later. We were talking there for a bit and then the day after that, that’s when (CU) sent me the graphic. It’s been four or five days now — it’s more introductory, just giving (Langsdorf) my information that he wants and everything that they ask for so that they can evaluate me to the full extent." "'Coach Chev' reached out to me yesterday and we talked for a little bit (with) him introducing himself.” Getting on the radar of Colorado has doubtless been exciting for Woolverton, who already feels like he's moving in the right direction in terms of being a signal caller the Buffaloes are evaluating. “I really do feel that way," he said. "They’ve showed me love for the past four days now, nonstop and it’s everything I could ask for, especially growing up in Colorado. You follow these teams — CU and CSU — as a young kid you want to grow up and play for them one day and now that I’m that close of maybe being able to eventually, it’s a dream come true.”

Last year at Durango High, Woolverton passed for 1,941 yards and 23 touchdowns, compared to just three picks. He additionally eclipsed 1,000 yards of rushing (1,005) and got into the endzone using his legs 15 times. The way Woolverton sees it, his versatility is one of his primary strengths. “I think when a coach sees my film and watches my highlight tape, I think he sees that I’m not just a one type of quarterback," he said. "I can sit back and throw it, but I can also make a play if the pocket collapses with my legs. I can get out and run for a 40-yard touchdown down the field or I can throw a 50-yard touchdown. I think the elusiveness I bring to the table is what can really stand out to a coach and what really can separate me in certain places from other guys.”

"I believe if CU does offer, I truly do think I would commit relatively quickly to them because that’s my dream school and I’d love to go play there." — Jordan Woolverton

Woolverton as of right now holds a few DII offers, including CSU Pueblo and West Texas A&M, while Colorado, CSU, Dartmouth, Columbia, Army, Holy Cross and New Mexico State he named as other programs which have been in touch. Colorado holds a special place among the schools that have gotten in touch with him. "Schools like that I’ve been in contact with at the same stages as CU," he said. "But if I had to say, CU stands out the most among those schools. I’ve loved CU since I’ve been growing up and it’s a place I’ve dreamed of playing (at) ever since I was little." While he certainly does not lack confidence in himself, Woolverton ultimately is not being recruited right now like a blue chip prospect. That said, his underrated status has helped drive him as he looks to find a collegiate home and Colorado, if its coaches so choose, appear to have the ability to be the frontrunner institution with Woolverton. “I definitely do feel like an underdog," he said. "I’m not one of these big guys with all these big offers, 20-plus offers or anything. Right now, I’m just looking for that one special (school) that sticks out to me and that’s CU right now. I love what they’re doing up there in Boulder and everything about Boulder is super fun — I’ve been there a few times and love the city and everything. Their facilities are crazy nice and so CU’s just been a standout place for me throughout my whole life, honestly.” As Woolverton looks to build a more robust relationship with Colorado and move from introductions to evaluations, he's keeping his head down, staying sharp on the football field and crossing his fingers for that offer from the Buffaloes. “I’m going to just keep working out here in Durango, keep throwing and working out every day, and hopefully eventually I’ll pick up that offer from CU," he said. "I believe if CU does offer, I truly do think I would commit relatively quickly to them because that’s my dream school and I’d love to go play there. The fan base is amazing — you couldn’t ask for a better fan base than (Colorado’s).”