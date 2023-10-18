It will go down as a good birthday for Andrew Crawford. The four-star prospect from ThunderRidge High School always knew that would be the case after setting Oct. 14 as his commitment date long ago. Saturday, he made his pledge official, and allowing his family a chance to celebrate his decision to stay home in addition to him becoming a year older.

Crawford committed to Colorado over the weekend following a lengthy recruitment that featured Stanford, Oregon and Northwestern among others. The Buffs remained involved for the long haul and hosted him on multiple visits throughout the process while he continued to build a relationship with the coaching staff.