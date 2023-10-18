Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
It will go down as a good birthday for Andrew Crawford. The four-star prospect from ThunderRidge High School always knew that would be the case after setting Oct. 14 as his commitment date long ago. Saturday, he made his pledge official, and allowing his family a chance to celebrate his decision to stay home in addition to him becoming a year older.
Crawford committed to Colorado over the weekend following a lengthy recruitment that featured Stanford, Oregon and Northwestern among others. The Buffs remained involved for the long haul and hosted him on multiple visits throughout the process while he continued to build a relationship with the coaching staff.
"So, what ultimately helped me pick Colorado was their commitment to me from Day 1, from freshman year," Crawford said. "They've been calling and texting me every day, always in the gym at my practices and games, and that really went a long way for me and my family. So, that was the biggest deciding factor for me."
Eventually, those relationships and his connection to the Buffs, along with what the program can help him achieve, helped push CU over the top in his recruitment.
