Just 48 hours after its season-opening upset of No.1 LSU, there was no letdown for JR Payne and the Colorado women’s basketball team as they swiftly handled Le Moyne 97-38.

“That was a great game,” Payne said postgame. “I knew that we would be really focused and not have a hangover from the previous game. I knew that, but really great to see everyone locked in and really focused on this game. Great to have so many people play and so many people contribute, even playing some different positions. And a totally different type of team, obviously, than the team the other night, even just schematically and what they were running. So, loved how we responded, and great effort.”

The Buffs (2-0) blitzed the Dolphins from the opening tip, jumping out to a 15-2 lead in the opening five minutes and never looking back. They controlled the game in every aspect, forcing turnovers, dominating the glass, and moving the ball efficiently on offense against Le Moyne’s tricky 3-2 zone.

By the end of the first quarter, the Buffs’ lead was already 26-6, and the game was nearly out of reach. Payne’s group pushed the lead to 31 at the half and 49 at the end of the third quarter, never taking its foot off the gas.

The stellar Colorado defense that premiered against LSU was back in full force in this one, as the Buffs were suffocating all night on that end of the floor. The numbers speak for themselves. CU held the Dolphins (0-2) to just 30% shooting and kept them under 10 points in three of the four quarters. The Buffs also forced an astounding 25 turnovers, converting those into 42 points on the other end.

“Defense is always our focus,” Payne said. “We take a lot of pride in defending. We get frustrated when people score on us. We want to be awesome on defense, we want to be stingy on defense, get stops, create turnovers.”

Colorado also outrebounded a very undersized Le Moyne team 46-29, collecting 19 offensive boards and rebounding at will against the Dolphins’ zone.

Maddie Nolan was one of the stars on offense in this one, getting her outside shot going after a cold 0-for-3 night against LSU on Monday. The Michigan transfer found her spots consistently and knocked down shots at a blistering clip, leading the Buffs with 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting, all from three-point range.

“It was nice to score my first points as a Buff,” Nolan said. “Finally shoot the ball well with my new team. It’s really nice to play on a team that has multiple people that are able to score in so many different ways and multiple people that can find you in different positions.”