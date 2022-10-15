Colorado’s sideline never looked as lively these past weeks as it did Saturday with interim head coach Mike Sanford running up and down and the rally towels swirling.

There was good reason for all that positive energy as the Buffs’ defense broke through with its best performance of the season -- by far -- in holding Cal to 297 yards and helping bring home the program's first win of the season, 20-13 in overtime.

Colorado hasn't been cut out for defensive duels this season, but the Buffs looked totally reinvigorated in their first game since the coaching change. Indeed, it was that much-maligned defense that drove Buffs most of the way until backup QB J.T. Shrout hit Montana Lemonious-Craig for a 22-yard touchdown in the first overtime.

The defense again held strong as Cal came up short on its ensuring OT possession, closing out the Buffs' much-needed, long-awaited 2022 breakthrough.

Colorado (1-5, 1-2 Pac-12) took a 13-10 lead on a 24-yard Cole Becker field goal with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but Cal responded with one of its best drives of the game as quarterback Jack Plummer completed passes of 6, 10, 15, 5, 20, 9 and 7 to get all the way to the CU 7. But that's as far as the Golden Bears (3-3, 1-2) could go as Josh Chandler-Semedo sacked Plummer on third down and the visitors settled for a 34-yard Dario Longhetto field goal to force overtime as time expired.

Lemonious-Craig's acrobatic touchdown in the end zone was initially ruled incomplete before overturned on review. Cal couldn't get anything going on its overtime turn.

Colorado hurried Jack Plummer seven times and sacked him twice overall. Plummer finished 29 for 52 for 262 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

What has been the nation’s worst rush defense, limited Cal’s offense to 35 yards on the ground, including 16 yards lost from sacks.

Cal linebacker Myles Jernigan sacked Buffs starting quarterback Owen McCown hard on their first drive of the third quarter. McCown “took a pretty significant hit,” Sanford said at the postgame press conference. McCown finished the day throwing 13 for 21 and 104 yards and an interception.

Shrout came in clutch for the rest of the game and completed 8 of 12 passes for 69 yards and the game-winning touchdown for Coloraod's first win since last November when the Buffs knocked off Washington by 3 points.

Cal’s secondary couldn’t contain Lemonious-Craig, who caught all eight of his targets for 119 yards. Lemoinous-Craig had the game’s most crucial catches in the fourth quarter and the 22-yard contested touchdown in overtime that sealed the victory.

Saturday was truly an electric day at Folsom Field as the Buffs earned a relieving win in crunch time and students rushed the field.

“I actually dreamt specifically about the student section rushing the field and I really believed it,” Sanford said. “I know it sounds crazy, but I really believe that. I had visions in that light sleep, I had visions of Montana making plays. I’m not obviously a prophet, but there were just a lot of visions of guys making plays.”