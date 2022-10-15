News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-15 20:55:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Colorado takes down Cal in overtime to secure first win of 2022

Colorado interim head coach Mike Sanford celebrates the Buffs' 20-13 overtime win in the first game since the coaching change.
Colorado interim head coach Mike Sanford celebrates the Buffs' 20-13 overtime win in the first game since the coaching change. (Nigel Amstock/CU Sports Report)
Nicolette Edwards • CUSportsReport
Staff Writer

Colorado’s sideline never looked as lively these past weeks as it did Saturday with interim head coach Mike Sanford running up and down and the rally towels swirling.

There was good reason for all that positive energy as the Buffs’ defense broke through with its best performance of the season -- by far -- in holding Cal to 297 yards and helping bring home the program's first win of the season, 20-13 in overtime.

Colorado hasn't been cut out for defensive duels this season, but the Buffs looked totally reinvigorated in their first game since the coaching change. Indeed, it was that much-maligned defense that drove Buffs most of the way until backup QB J.T. Shrout hit Montana Lemonious-Craig for a 22-yard touchdown in the first overtime.

The defense again held strong as Cal came up short on its ensuring OT possession, closing out the Buffs' much-needed, long-awaited 2022 breakthrough.

Colorado (1-5, 1-2 Pac-12) took a 13-10 lead on a 24-yard Cole Becker field goal with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but Cal responded with one of its best drives of the game as quarterback Jack Plummer completed passes of 6, 10, 15, 5, 20, 9 and 7 to get all the way to the CU 7. But that's as far as the Golden Bears (3-3, 1-2) could go as Josh Chandler-Semedo sacked Plummer on third down and the visitors settled for a 34-yard Dario Longhetto field goal to force overtime as time expired.

Lemonious-Craig's acrobatic touchdown in the end zone was initially ruled incomplete before overturned on review. Cal couldn't get anything going on its overtime turn.

Colorado hurried Jack Plummer seven times and sacked him twice overall. Plummer finished 29 for 52 for 262 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

What has been the nation’s worst rush defense, limited Cal’s offense to 35 yards on the ground, including 16 yards lost from sacks.

Cal linebacker Myles Jernigan sacked Buffs starting quarterback Owen McCown hard on their first drive of the third quarter. McCown “took a pretty significant hit,” Sanford said at the postgame press conference. McCown finished the day throwing 13 for 21 and 104 yards and an interception.

Shrout came in clutch for the rest of the game and completed 8 of 12 passes for 69 yards and the game-winning touchdown for Coloraod's first win since last November when the Buffs knocked off Washington by 3 points.

Cal’s secondary couldn’t contain Lemonious-Craig, who caught all eight of his targets for 119 yards. Lemoinous-Craig had the game’s most crucial catches in the fourth quarter and the 22-yard contested touchdown in overtime that sealed the victory.

Saturday was truly an electric day at Folsom Field as the Buffs earned a relieving win in crunch time and students rushed the field.

“I actually dreamt specifically about the student section rushing the field and I really believed it,” Sanford said. “I know it sounds crazy, but I really believe that. I had visions in that light sleep, I had visions of Montana making plays. I’m not obviously a prophet, but there were just a lot of visions of guys making plays.”

Scoring summary

First Quarter

No scores

Second Quarter

4:11, Colorado: Cole Becker 31-yard field goal, CU 3-0

Third Quarter

5:49, California: J.Micheal Sturdivant 14-yard pass from Jack Plummer (Dario Longhetto PAT), Cal 7-3

Fourth Quarter

14:25, Colorado: Anthony Hankerson 1-yard run (Cole Becker PAT), CU 10-7

10:20, Cal: Dario Longhetto 27-yard field goal, 10-10

04:30, Colorado: Cole Becker 24-yard field goal, CU 13-10

00:00, Cal: Dario Longhetto 34-yard field goal 13-13

Overtime

Colorado, Montana Lemonious-Craig 22-yard pass from J.T. Shrout (Cole Becker PAT), 20-13

Buffs' offensive player of the game

WR Montana Lemonious-Craig

Lemonious-Craig had his breakout game under the flatirons Saturday, putting up a season-high 119 yards receiving and his first touchdown this season

Freshman receiver Jordyn Tyson deserves a notable mention as well. He almost scored Saturday but an ineligible man downfield negated the touchdown. Tyson delivered a highlight by throwing a 37-yard bomb to Lemonious-Craig on a trick play in the third quarter.

Buffs' defensive player of the game

Cornerback Nikko Reed

Third-and-goal, Cal could have taken the game in the final seconds, but Reed came barreling through the line sacking Plummer for a loss of 9 yards in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. Reed finished the day with 1 sack, six tackles and a pass breakup.

Everyone on the Buffs defense played a role in limiting the Golden Bears. The defense worked as a unit Saturday and interim defensive coordinator Gerald Chatman succeeded in creating a fast and sound unit.

“I was just proud of, most importantly, how our players played, how they flew around, the belief. You saw it, it was tangible,” Sanford said.

Turning point of the game

McCown helped advance the offense during his three quarters, but when Shrout came in he (with Tyson’s huge toss) executed in crunch time. From the end of the third quarter through the rest of the game he completed 8 of 12 passes for 69 yards and the winning touchdown.

Buffs' play of the game

Aside from the obvious -- the game-winner -- Tyson’s 37-yard pass to Lemonious-Craig definitely was the other play of the day. The catch put the Buffs in scoring position at the end of the third quarter, and coming out of the fourth quarter, allowed Anthony Hankerson to rush up the middle for a 1-yard score.

Why Colorado won the game

Defense, defense, defense. Colorado was not going to win this game if it continued its patterns of the past.

The Buffs’ defense looked consistent throughout the entire game and pressured Plummer throughout. On top of the QB pressures and sacks, CU finished with 10 tackles for loss, 4 pass breakups, 1 interception and a fumble.

Colorado emerged a new team on Saturday. The energy was drastically different, the players stood on the benches and swung their towels every third down, and the sideline lit up after every down and offensive stride.

It truly looked like a reinvigorated team due to Sanford instilling belief in his players again. The Buffs have a newfound confidence.

Notes

Running back Deion Smith made his way downfield rushing and receiving, putting the Buffs in optimal scoring position at the end of the third and provided the Buffs with some short but important gains. He was the Buffs’ leading rusher with 48 yards and had 4 catches for 17 yards.

Smith endured a tough injury and was carted out early in the fourth quarter. Smith was stable after the injury as he walking around according to Sanford.

Stats

Passing

Oowen McCown: 13-21, 104 yards, 1 interception

J.T. Shrout: 8-12, 69 yards, 1 touchdown

Jordyn Tyson: 1-1, 37 yards

Rushing

Deion Smith: 12 rushes, 48 yards

Anthony Hankerson: 16 rushes, 47 yards 1 touchdown

Owen McCown: 5 rushes, 18 yards

Receiving

Montana Lemonious-Craig: 8 catches 119 yards, 1 touchdown

Deion Smith: 5 catches, 17 yards

Jordyn Tyson: 3 catches, 13 yards

Daniel Arias: 2 catches, 58 yards

Defense

Josh Chandler-Semedo: 9 tackles (6 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack

Trevor Woods: 8 tackles (8 solo), 1 pass breakup

Nikko Reed: 6 tackles (5 solo), 1 pass breakup

Robert Barnes: 5 tackles (4 solo), 1 tackle for loss

Kayline Moore: 4 tackles (4 solo) 1 tackle for loss

Highlights and video

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}