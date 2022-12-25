There is no slowing down Colorado's recruiting momentum right now as coach Deion Sanders and his staff continue a substantial roster makeover.
On Sunday evening, it was three-star quarterback and top target Kasen Weisman announcing his commitment to the Buffaloes, and the program promptly announced him as officially signed.
Weisman was committed to Kansas from August until backing off that pledge Dec. 20 after visiting Boulder two weekends ago.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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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Weisman completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 1,756 yards, 15 touchdowns and 9 interceptions while rushing for 242 yards and 3 TDs this fall for South Paulding High School in Douglasville, Ga., per MaxPreps.
The Buffs are up to 21 commitments/signees in this 2023 recruiting class with 15 of those coming since Sanders and his staff took over. That's not counting the slew of transfer additions Colorado has landed.
Weisman joins fellow three-star prospect Ryan Staub, from Santa Clarita, Calif., as QB commits in this class for Colorado. Staub committed way back last January and followed through on that pledge by signing with the Buffs earlier this week.
Weisman and Staub will compete to position themselves as the successor to Shedeur Sanders, the head coach's son, who transferred in from Jackson State and will start at quarterback as a junior in 2023.
Check back for more as we expect to talk to Weisman later this evening.
