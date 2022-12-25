Weisman was committed to Kansas from August until backing off that pledge Dec. 20 after visiting Boulder two weekends ago.

On Sunday evening, it was three-star quarterback and top target Kasen Weisman announcing his commitment to the Buffaloes, and the program promptly announced him as officially signed.

There is no slowing down Colorado's recruiting momentum right now as coach Deion Sanders and his staff continue a substantial roster makeover.

Weisman completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 1,756 yards, 15 touchdowns and 9 interceptions while rushing for 242 yards and 3 TDs this fall for South Paulding High School in Douglasville, Ga., per MaxPreps.

The Buffs are up to 21 commitments/signees in this 2023 recruiting class with 15 of those coming since Sanders and his staff took over. That's not counting the slew of transfer additions Colorado has landed.

Weisman joins fellow three-star prospect Ryan Staub, from Santa Clarita, Calif., as QB commits in this class for Colorado. Staub committed way back last January and followed through on that pledge by signing with the Buffs earlier this week.

Weisman and Staub will compete to position themselves as the successor to Shedeur Sanders, the head coach's son, who transferred in from Jackson State and will start at quarterback as a junior in 2023.

Check back for more as we expect to talk to Weisman later this evening.

