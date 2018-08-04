CUSportsNation.com

Rivals.com

Rivals100 CB sets Colorado official

In rather surprising news, Carmichael (Calif.) Jesuit cornerback Isaiah Rutherford set an official visit to Colorado for September 15, the weekend of the New Hampshire game. It wasn't super surprising as Rutherford has been telling Rivals.com that he has interest in the Buffs and wanted to take a visit, but the Buffs have a handful of defensive back commitments already, and he has the likes of Alabama, Notre Dame, and LSU pursuing him. MORE: Buff Nation Message Board

Colorado official September 15th #Gobuffs — Isaiah Rutherford (@zay_rutherford) August 2, 2018

Official offers go out

On Wednesday, colleges were allowed to start sending out "official offer letters" to 2019 prospects. These offers don't bind the college to the recruit and at the end of the day don't mean a whole lot, but they're interesting in terms of seeing which prospects are top targets for Colorado. Not every prospect who received an official offer tweeted it out, and we probably missed a few as we searched Twitter, but we compiled Colorado official offers that were posted by recruits below.

St. John Bosco DT commits to Colorado

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive tackle Na'im Rodman committed to the Buffaloes on Wednesday evening, giving CU a pledge at a much needed position. Rodman's commitment to the Buffs came together quickly, as he received a scholarship offer from the Buffs on July 19 and announced his commitment just 13 days later. Rodman visited Colorado this past Sunday and saw that CU was the best place for him. "Family atmosphere," Rodman said about why he chose Colorado. "I felt at home and like I belonged there. It's where I'm supposed to be."

New linebacker offers