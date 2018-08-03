CUSportsNation.com

Colorado dishes out official offers to 2019 recruits
On Wednesday, colleges were allowed to start sending out "official offer letters" to 2019 prospects. These offers don't bind the college to the recruit and at the end of the day don't mean a whole lot, but they're interesting in terms of seeing which prospects are top targets for Colorado.
Not every prospect who received an official offer tweeted it out, and we probably missed a few as we searched Twitter, but we compiled Colorado official offers that were posted by recruits below.
#Skobuffs 👀 pic.twitter.com/pEB0nynxzl— LPJ🎒 (@LacareaP31) August 1, 2018
Official #GoBuffs #Stampede pic.twitter.com/g8FWv0tbmD— Siale L. (@siale50) August 2, 2018
#GoBuffs ⚫️@CoachMikeMac pic.twitter.com/fhdfC1Bk5Z— jaylen ellis 4 (@J4ylenellis) August 1, 2018
#GoBuffs ‼️ pic.twitter.com/pDETxSzKZi— JASHUA ALLEN (@JashuaAllen) August 1, 2018
#SkoBuffs 🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/Hb10CoUadG— T LUCK. (@_tnicceee_) August 1, 2018
Colorado Official offer #CUBuffs pic.twitter.com/e1ytVS1RcA— David Gbenda (@d_aavviidd) August 1, 2018
Thankful #SkoBuffs 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/ZBq1mp8gXP— Skylar Loving-Black (@skylarloving80) August 1, 2018
Dreams coming true but we aren’t done yet ...#SkoBufs💰 pic.twitter.com/Ev4A2Ac5cV— XX (@_Mperry20) August 1, 2018
Official Offer-Letter from @CoachMikeMac #committed #GoBuffs @CoachAdamsCUFB @RunRalphieRun— Valentin Senn (@ValentinSenn) August 2, 2018
shoutout to @GridironImports pic.twitter.com/lIVUoayhaT
Official🖤💛 #SkoBuffs🐂 pic.twitter.com/AaAtlswDoV— Jake Wiley🎒 (@Jake_Wiley14) August 1, 2018
Official! 💰 #SkoBuffs ⚫️ #CUin19 pic.twitter.com/aKg4wJ1pNr— IV (@KJTRU4) August 1, 2018
Welcome to the fight... ⏳🔥#OFFICIALOFFER pic.twitter.com/5QDY1YnHRA— Ty Evans™ (@EvansTy18) August 1, 2018
It’s official #skobuffs #Cuin19 😤 pic.twitter.com/Tn8mOrVq9q— ⚡️Joe davis (@joshia_davis7) August 1, 2018