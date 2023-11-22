In the process of adding mass amounts of talent from the transfer portal last offseason, Deion Sanders and Colorado brought in four running backs who would compete for the starting job along with Anthony Hankerson, who was one of the few returners from last year’s team.

It’s safe to say they have all taken different paths this season. Kentucky transfer Kavosiey Smoke and Houston transfer Alton McCaskill have struggled to find their footing for various reasons and haven’t seen much playing time. Hankerson has split most of the reps this year with true freshman speedster Dylan Edwards, who burst onto the scene in the season opener against TCU before seeing his production mellow out.

Filling in the gaps, and taking on a more prominent role in recent weeks, is Sy’Veon Wilkerson, who played last season under Sanders at Jackson State before transferring to CU to continue playing for his head coach.

Wilkerson got 13 carries and scored a touchdown in the season opener for the Buffs before seeing his production fall off considerably as Hankerson started to see more and more of the traditional work between the tackles, while Wilkerson was used primarily in pass protection. In the past two weeks, however, Wilkerson’s role has perked back up, as he has carried the ball 20 total times and scored a touchdown in each game.

“I guess you could say that’s just how my life has went. That’s how it’s set up,” Wilkerson said. “I just continue to do what I do. Just work in practice and then come in the game when I get my opportunity and show out. When I got my opportunities in the beginning of the season I was productive, and now I’m being productive again.”