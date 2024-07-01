After a season of rotating starters, linebackers coach Andre' Hart and his unit continue their search for the perfect combination behind the front line.

LaVonta Bentley was the consistent presence within the interior as he made eight starts, including the last seven games of the season. However, other linebackers such as Marvin Ham II, Juwan Mitchell, Brendan Gant, Demouy Kennedy and Jeremiah Brown were actively rotated in and out to find the ideal pairing with Bentley.

Between injuries, Mitchell’s off the field issues and trying to establish a definitive presence in the box, Hart searched for answers outside his unit, which led to safety Trevor Woods transitioning to linebacker.

Woods had been a safety his whole career, but he made the move and logged four starts at linebacker, coming of the season as a frontrunner to have a starting role inside for the 2024 season. He finished third on the Buffs in tackles overall.

The frequent movement to identify the most effective combination at that position eventually resulted in an offseason where finding more linebackers became a priority.

“We could use a little more depth at the linebacker position,” head coach Deion Sanders said this spring. “But, shoot, the guys, they’re fighting their butts off right now, they get to the ball. They’re doing what we need them to do. But we know what we still have coming in. We know the situation that we’re going to address.”

Sanders and his staff did indeed address the linebacker position with the transfer additions of Jaylen Wester (FAU), Nikhai Hill-Green (Charlotte), Johnny Chaney Jr. (FAMU) and two-star freshman Kyeran Garcia.

With those reinforcements, Hart looks to continue to create a competitive atmosphere within his room in fall camp.

“The thing about Coach Prime is he’s always pushing the envelope to get better, which I love,” Hart said. “Prime wants to push the envelope and create competition, which I love. The more competition you create, they don’t sleep well, I sleep good. I like that.”