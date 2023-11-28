He’ll replace Brady Hoke, who retired at the end of the season. Contract details are still being finalized.

Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis is set to become San Diego State’s next head coach, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Lewis left a head coaching job at Kent State, where he developed a reputation for producing highly-productive offenses despite going 24-31 over five seasons, to join Deion Sanders’ first Colorado staff. It was a highly-regarded move for Sanders, but following a 28-16 loss at UCLA in late October, Sanders elevated quality control analyst and former NFL head coach Pat Shurmur to co-offensive coordinator and gave him the play-calling duties for the final four games. The offense didn’t see much as the Buffs lost each of those games, scoring under 20 points in three of them.

Overall Colorado saw more production with Lewis this season. When Lewis was calling plays, CU averaged 32.1 points and 408.6 yards per game over eight games.

With Shurmur calling plays, the Buffs averaged 20.3 points and 273.5 yards per game over four games.

Sanders now has two coaching vacancies after the resignation of tight ends coach Tim Brewster.