As of the offseason continues to unfold, Colorado has built one of the top transfer classes in the country once again. Thursday, the group grew with the addition of Arkansas defensive lineman Taurean Carter.

The 6-foot-3, 303-pound defensive lineman committed to SMU last week but changed his mind and will instead head to Boulder to finish out the final year of his collegiate career with the Buffs.

Carter will be a sixth-year senior at CU, and he has had to overcome some hurdles in his career. The Mansfield, Texas native was not able to play in 2022 because of an injury but bounced back with four starts and 12 games played in 2023.

He racked up a career-best 25 tackles this season to go along with 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. In his career, Carter has collected 60 tackles (16 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks plus two passes defensed.

In his final season with the Razorbacks, Carter had three games with at least four tackles including a five-tackle performance against Auburn back in November.

He will add more depth to the interior of the defensive line, which is a position the CU staff has worked to build up this offseason.

Carter is the seventh transfer addition from the SEC and the fifth defensive lineman for the Buffs in the current cycle. In all, Deion Sanders' program has added 20 transfer players as he again flips over his roster heading into Year 2 of his tenure in Boulder.

Colorado sits behind only Louisville for the top spot, nationally, in the Rivals transfer team rankings after the addition of Carter, who is rated as a three-star addition for the Buffs.