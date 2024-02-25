In the Buffs' race for the NCAA Tournament, Saturday’s dominant 89-65 win over Utah came at an opportune time.

Colorado (18-9, 9-7 Pac-12) held the lead for 37 minutes Saturday night and didn’t take its foot off the gas, even when it was up 20 points or more. Four double-digit performances from KJ Simpson (28 points), J’Vonne Hadley (20 points) Eddie Lampkin (13 points) and Tristan da Silva (12 points) helped the Buffs steamroll their Rocky Mountain rival.

A star showing from Simpson and the Buffs offensive effort with 19 assists, and only four turnovers, left the Utes (16-11, 7-9) struggling to find a defensive answer. Head coach Tad Boyle was looking for the Buffs to improve their ball management after they racked up 21 turnovers in their previous game against USC.

His players listened and recorded the first four-turnover game for the Buffs since Jan. 30, 2010 against Iowa State.

"It's just a good win for February. Nineteen assists and four turnovers," Boyle said. "I told Mark Johnson on the radio of my begging, literally begging, this team to take care of the ball, and it finally happened."

Simpson came up just short of recording back-to-back 30-point games, but nonetheless, his resilience since his 4-point game against UCLA on Feb. 15 is something special.

"I can't say enough about KJ Simpson," Boyle said. "He's playing like an All-American."

Utah was able to create some quick runs, but Colorado was able to keep the Utes to at least a 10-point deficit throughout the game through a strong defensive performance. Utah’s most efficient shooter, Branden Carlson, averaging 16.9 points per game, was held to just six points on the Buffs’ floor.

Gabe Madsen (18 points) and Devion Smith (15 points) were the only Utes to post double figures as the Utes shot 44.3% from the field (27 of 61) with an additional lowly 17.4% from 3-point range (4 of 23).

Former Buff Lawson Lovering made his return to CU Events Center after transferring to Utah, and Buffs fans did not let up on the negative reinforcement throughout the game.