CUSportsNation.com

In 2005, the idea for creating the Buffs4Life organization was implemented. The Buffs4Life mission statement is to "provide a support system that ensures that no University of Colorado athlete alumni shall suffer any medical or financial hardship alone."

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback and current Fox football analyst Joel Klatt was in Boulder this week, filming a bit for Fox Sports to showcase Buffs4Life. Colorado plays UCLA next Friday night on Fox Sports 1.

Klatt sat down with Voice of the Buffs Mark Johnson and talked about what the Buffs4Life organization is doing, and also chatted about the Buffs' 2018 season.

Klatt was in Boulder earlier this week to film that and then got back to Los Angeles on Wednesday morning and had an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

Cowherd and Klatt were talking Pac-12 football, and Cowherd noted that Arizona State wide receiver N'Keal Harry was the best player in the conference. Klatt disagreed.

Klatt replied by saying Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault was the best player in the conference before the show had to cut to commercial.

Klatt is a national TV personality and can't bleed black and gold to his audiences. But rest assured, he is a Buff through and through.