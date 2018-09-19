A new rule in college basketball allows high school prospects to take official visits during their junior season. Colorado quickly took advantage of this new rule, as they hosted 2020 four-star shooting guard Bryce Thompson on campus this past weekend.

The Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington prospect chatted with CUSportsNation.com about his time in Boulder.

"I have a connection with Coach Kim English because he used to coach at Tulsa," Thompson explained. "I was close with him. They were talking to me about how If I come in, I'll have to work on my position and they've started many freshman in the past. It was overall just a good experience in Boulder, and I'm happy I took the visit."

The class of 2020's No. 66 overall player enjoyed hanging out with the other coaches on CU's staff as well. What was their message to him?