{{ timeAgo('2018-09-19 12:20:56 -0500') }} football

Snap counts: Who played the most vs New Hampshire?

Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

One incredible tool that CUSportsNation.com has at its disposal now is Pro Football Focus' snap counts list, which shows every player who saw snaps for the Buffaloes on offense and defense. Check out who played the most against New Hampshire in CU's 45-14 win.

Ajehinifq0aa1zk3eapd
AP

* Denotes starter

Quarterback
Player Total snaps Pass play snaps Run play snaps

Steven Montez *

40

23

17

Sam Noyer

35

5

30
Running back
Player Total snaps Pass Run

Travon McMillian

33

17

16

Beau Bisharat

23

3

20

Kyle Evans *

15

8

7

Chase Sanders

4

0

4

Donovan Lee

3

1

2

Alex Fontenot

10

0

10
{{ article.author_name }}