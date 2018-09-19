Snap counts: Who played the most vs New Hampshire?
One incredible tool that CUSportsNation.com has at its disposal now is Pro Football Focus' snap counts list, which shows every player who saw snaps for the Buffaloes on offense and defense. Check out who played the most against New Hampshire in CU's 45-14 win.
* Denotes starter
Quarterback
|Player
|Total snaps
|Pass play snaps
|Run play snaps
|
Steven Montez *
|
40
|
23
|
17
|
Sam Noyer
|
35
|
5
|
30
Running back
|Player
|Total snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Travon McMillian
|
33
|
17
|
16
|
Beau Bisharat
|
23
|
3
|
20
|
Kyle Evans *
|
15
|
8
|
7
|
Chase Sanders
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
Donovan Lee
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
Alex Fontenot
|
10
|
0
|
10
