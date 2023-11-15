A much faster and physical effort on both ends of the court led No. 25-ranked Colorado to start the Sunshine Slam in dominant fashion with a 106-79 win over Milwaukee.

The Buffs maintained their pace and pressure on the Panthers, maintaining a healthy lead the majority of the evening. Colorado got a copious amount of clean, uncontested looks, hitting 58.7 percent from the field, 65.0 percent from 3-point range and 79.2 percent from the line.

This new five-out offense was working tonight for the Buffs as KJ Simpson (23 points), Cody Williams (17 points), Tristan da Silva (17 points), RJ Smith (11 points) and Eddie Lampkin (14 points) finished the night in double digits.

Colorado’s 106 points were the most points scored in regulation for the program since 2006.

"When you have six guys in double figures like we did against Grambling, and we did tonight, you're hard to guard," coach Tad Boyle said. "Part of it's the new offense. I think part of it is our players really improving their games in the offseason and buying into ball movement and spacing."

There was also a lot to be said for the Buffs' defense, which put the clamps on the Panthers in both halves. Milwaukee had to earn every bucket during the evening while hitting just 37.0 percent from the field. Colorado had eyes on BJ Freeman, who posted a 33-point game on Nov. 11, and held him to just 9 points and 2-of-12 from the field.

Effective distribution and screens in the frontcourt allowed Colorado to really capitalize from various spots, but the Buffs’ 65 percent from 3 (13 of 20) was the best they shot from beyond the arc all season. Simpson (3 of 4 from long range), Smith (3 of 4) and da Silva (4 of 6) led the way there.

Colorado recorded 25 assists Wednesday, marking the Buffs' third-straight 20-plus assist game. It's the first time the Buffs posted 20 or more assists in three-straight game since the first three games of the 2001-02 season.

The Buffs displayed a full cohesive effort and put together a game that Boyle couldn’t complain about except maybe the 19 offensive rebounds and a handful of 3-pointers that the Panthers shouldn’t have had in Boyle’s eyes.

"We were as good as we've been all year tonight," Boyle said. "With that being said, we still have a lot of room for improvement. Nineteen offensive rebounds given up is something unacceptable. We gave up 11 3s against a team that we knew was a good shooting team. That's too many."

Williams certainly showed that he was operating at 100% as his return did not disappoint tonight either. Williams wasn’t afraid to drive to the basket executing an acrobatic dunk in the first half.