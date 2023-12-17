Soon after the season ended, Colorado lost its 2024 quarterback commit as three-star Danny O'Neil backed off that pledge and ultimately picked San Diego State and the Buffs then saw their depth further weakened when QB Kasen Weisman entered the transfer portal after just one season in Boulder. (Not to mention 2025 QB Antwann Hill, who also decommitted).

So among the many needs coach Deion Sanders and his staff needed to address during this transfer portal flurry was the present behind star signal-caller Shedeur Sanders and the future after him

The Buffs have done that with two intriguing SEC transfers, landing Kentucky's Destin Wade, a four-star QB from the 2022 recruiting class, on Friday and Vanderbilt's Walter Taylor, also originally from the 2022 class, on Sunday.

Added with Shedeur Sanders and redshirt freshman Ryan Staub, the Buffs now have a full QB room again and some interesting competition both for the 2024 backup job and for the future.

Taylor announced his decision over Twitter.

Originally a two-star prospect out of Jackson, Alabama, the 6-foot-7 QB saw limited action in five games as a redshirt freshman this fall, completing 5 of 15 passes for 44 yards and a TD while also rushing for 103 yards and a score.

Taylor has three years of eligibility remaining.

Wade, meanwhile, got into one game last season, completing 16 of 30 passes for 98 yards and 2 interceptions in Kentucky's 21-0 loss to Iowa in the Music City Bowl last year.

Colorado leads all FBS teams with 14 transfer additions so far this month. See the list here:

-- QB Walter Taylor (Vanderbilt)

– WR Cordale Russell (TCU)

– DE Quency Wiggins (LSU)

– CB Preston Hodge (Liberty)

– OLB Keaten Wade (Kentucky)

– QB Destin Wade (Kentucky)

– WR Will Sheppard (Vanderbilt)

– OL Matthew Bedford (Indiana)

– TE Chamon Metayer (Cincinnati)

– OL Kahlil Benson (Indiana)

– OL Justin Mayers (UTEP)

– WR Terrell Timmons, Jr. (NC State)

– OL Tyler Johnson (Houston)

– OL Yakiri Walker (Connecticut)