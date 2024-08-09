After a five-week opening stretch full of tough tests and three difficult road games, the Buffs get a much needed bye in Week 6. With Kansas State coming to town in Week 7, they’re likely going to need it.

The Wildcats are one of the two big preseason favorites to win the Big 12, along with Utah. They finished second, just 17 points behind the Utes, in the preseason conference media poll and have a chance to make their first appearance in the College Football Playoff in the expanded format. Head coach Chris Klieman already won one Big 12 Championship as the man in charge in Manhattan back in 2022.

The Buffs and Wildcats will be reigniting an old Big 12 rivalry that CU has dominated, including a 28-5 record in Boulder. Their most recent meeting came in 2010, with the Buffs picking up a 44-36 win at Folsom Field on the back of 195 rushing yards from Rodney Stewart.

This will also be running back Dylan Edwards’ first time back at Folsom Field after he transferred from CU to Kansas State this spring. Edwards isn’t the likely starter for Klieman in the backfield, and will likely give up most of the reps to the returning DJ Giddens, but the sophomore should have a role in the passing game and on third down.

The Week 7 clash will take place on Oct. 12, with game time and TV still to be determined. Let’s dive into why the Wildcats are projected to contend for a conference title.