There is less than a week to go until the start of the early signing period for basketball recruits in the 2024 class, and Colorado continues to have one of the top groups in the country in the cycle. Canadian guard Felix Kossaras became the latest member of CU's 2024 class when he committed to the Buffs this week marking the fourth addition for Tad Boyle.

The 6-foot-5 prospect from Fort Erie, Ontario (Fort Erie International Academy) took an official visit to Boulder over the weekend leading the way for his commitment to the Buffs. He joins an impressive 2024 haul for the Buffs alongside fellow versatile guard Andrew Crawford, big man Doryan Onwuchekwa and versatile forward Sebastian Ranick — all three of whom are rated as four-star prospects by Rivals.

Kossaras does not yet have a ranking attached to his name, but he won't come to CU as a complete unknown. The newest Buffs commit has international experience as part of Canada's under-17 squad that participated in the FIBA U17 World Cup in Spain last summer.

He also gained exposure on the adidas 3SSB circuit with Canada's Brookwood Elite squad over the spring and summer.