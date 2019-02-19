CUSportsNation.com

Newport Beach (Calif.) Corona Del Mar quarterback Ethan Garbers is one of the most coveted passers in the country for the class of 2020.

In the month of February, he's added offers from the likes of Colorado, Washington, Utah, and Georgia, in addition to several other Power Five conference offers he already holds.

This week, Garbers hits the road to check out a few schools that have offered him, he tells Rivals.com.

On Tuesday, the four-star quarterback will visit UCLA. The following day, he'll head to Utah.

Garbers will be at Boise State on Thursday and will wrap up a very busy week with a visit to Colorado on Friday.

He also visited Washington last week.

Garbers is rated as the No. 25 overall recruit in the state of California and the No. 10 pro-style quarterback in the 2020 class.

As a junior, Garbers completed 67 percent of his passes for 4,135 yards with 55 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his junior season. He also rushed for six scores.