Playing in the secondary in the Pac-12 has always been a tall task. But it may be at its tallest in 2023, the final season of the conference, as the league is littered with top-tier quarterbacks and elite passing offenses.

The new-look Buffs got their first taste of that last weekend, when Bo Nix and the high-flying Oregon Ducks left them spinning and searching for answers in a 42-6 drubbing. But the Buffs, who now sit at 3-1 after running the table in nonconference play, know that they need to take it in stride in such a difficult conference.

“There’s always going to be adversity,” said junior cornerback Omarion Cooper, who transferred to CU from Florida State before the season. “So we’ve gotta take that loss and we’ve gotta run with it, fix the mistakes. That adversity can either help us or break us, but this week it’s helping us. We’re working hard.”

Up next on the docket for the Buffs is maybe the most high profile of them all: Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams and No. 8 USC. The Trojans (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) have picked up right where they left off last season, currently ranking third in the FBS in passing offense, while Williams ranks second in the nation in passing touchdowns.