Buffs hire new defensive line coach in Vic So'oto

On Thursday, Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell announced the hiring of a new defensive line coach in Vic So'oto , who formerly held the same position at Southern Cal.

So'oto, 34, most recently served on Southern California's staff for the past two seasons, overseeing the outside linebackers and d-linemen in 2021 and the defensive linemen exclusively in 2020.

Prior to that, he spent three years (2017-19) on staff at Virginia, overseeing the Cavaliers' defensive linemen.

"Vic is an impressive young coach," Dorrell said in a statement. "He is a great communicator, teacher and developer who relates very well with his players. His body of work speaks volumes, and I know our players will gravitate to his teaching style."

So'oto's first coaching position came at Virginia in 2016, when he worked as a graduate assistant with the defense.

A four-year letterman at Brigham Young from 2005-2010 (So'oto suffered a pair of season-ending injuries with the Cougars in both 2006 and 2008), he earned first-team All-Mountain West honors his senior year.

So'oto went undrafted in 2011 but played with the Green Bay Packers in 2011 and 2012 before joining the Oakland Raiders (2012), Washington Redskins (2012) and Arizona Cardinals (2013).

He went on to play briefly for the New Orleans Saints in 2013 followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014.

“I am excited to become a part of Karl Dorrell’s staff at the University of Colorado,” So’oto said. “Teaching and building are my passions and I can’t wait to get started in Boulder.”

Of note, So'oto's addition means that Chris Wilson will no longer oversee CU's d-linemen. Wilson, who was promoted to defensive coordinator this past offseason, coached the defensive line for the 2021 season.

Per Colorado's release, Wilson "will continue as CU’s defensive coordinator, but will switch from coaching the defensive line to a position to be determined."