Situations can change quickly in the age of the transfer portal. That is what happened for Arizona State defensive lineman BJ Green II this winter. Once committed to Washington, the 6-foot-1, 275-pound junior from Atlanta watched what he thought would be his future team play for a national championship only to see the head coach move on to another program.

Green reassessed his future and opted to continue looking at other schools. Ole Miss and Colorado joined UW in the race for his commitment with the Buffs earning the last visit over the weekend.

Monday, Green took to social media to announce his pledge to the Buffs.

Green became a top transfer target this offseason after initially walking on with the Sun Devils in 2021. He eventually became a big part of the defensive front in Tempe and wrapped up his time in the desert with 60 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks and a forced fumble in three seasons.

The Buffs were able to get a firsthand look at his talent last season as Green's best performance came against CU back in October. In that game, he collected a season-high 7 tackles to go with a sack, 1.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.

His next most productive game came against Utah in a contest that ended with Green racking up 6 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and half a sack.

He had 39 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 6 sacks to go with 11 quarterback hurries last fall.

Green, who has one season of remaining eligibility, is rated as a high three-star transfer is listed at No. 184 in the Rivals transfer portal rankings for 2024.

He is the 24th overall transfer addition and the sixth defensive lineman for the Buffs in the offseason joining Anquin Barnes, Jr. (Alabama), Chidozie Nwonko (Houston), Samuel Okunlola (Pitt), Quency Wiggins (LSU) and Taurean Carter (Arkansas) among that group.