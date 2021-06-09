Arizona DE/OLB Lance Holtzclaw prepares for weekend unofficial visit at CU
Keeping with tradition, Buffaloes outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski has identified a top target this recruiting cycle who plays defensive end at the preps level but whom he envisions as becoming a hybrid outside linebacker in college.
That target is three-star DE/OLB Lance Holtzclaw out of Mesa (Desert Ridge) Ariz., a 6-foot-4, 200-pound prospect with 13 offers.
Arizona, Oregon State and Washington are the fellow Pac-12 programs besides the Buffs who have offered, while Air Force, Boston College, Michigan and Vanderbilt are also prominent among his offer sheet.
Holtzclaw recently wrapped up an official visit with the Commodores and plans to do another one before late with the Beavers.
Other than that, his unofficial visit to CU this weekend rounds out his current travel plans for the moment.
When he does arrive in Boulder, Holtzclaw will be able to put some names to faces in terms of meeting Michalowski and the coaches that have recruited him leading up to a year at this point.
“(Colorado) as a program and their coaching staff have been really good to me," he said. "They’ve been talking to me and watching me since last fall and coming in with the offer was pretty good, as well."
"I’ve been on virtual tours talking to all their staff — academic staff, their athletic staff, everybody — and they’ve given me a preview of what they’re about there and the resources they have for me.”
Holtzclaw holds a handful of offers from programs, Arizona and Boston College, for example, that see him as more of a traditional defensive end.
A few others have offered him, interestingly enough, as a wide receiver, while Colorado represents the majority opinion on how college coaches envision him, as a versatile outside linebacker.
“That’s where (Michalowski) sees me fitting in for them, being that outside backer who rushes — being like a hybrid d-end and outside backer where I can rush the passer as well as setting the edge and dropping into different coverages as needed," Holtzclaw said.
The way Holtzclaw put it, his preference would be to make the transition to more of a hybrid outside linebacker in college.
He's had conversations with his high school coaches about exactly that and anticipates that this fall he'll be used somewhat differently on defense.
“At Desert Ridge I’m usually the hand-in-the-dirt d-end but with me being recruited the way that I am, I’m definitely a little more interested in playing some outside linebacker, as well," he said.
"I think (my coaches) are going to end up putting me in a little bit of a rotation, being in the outside backer position, getting some work in, learning coverages and how to get into different drops and things like that, (to get me) a little bit more ready for that position at the next level.”
For Michalowski, one of Colorado's primary area recruiters for the Grand Canyon State, in which he himself graduated high school and got his coaching start, his roots and familiarity with the state's recruiting grounds have helped him in courting Holtzclaw.
By the sound of it, Michalowski and Holtzclaw should be able to hit the ground running once they meet in-person this weekend.
“It’s been pretty cool with him," Holtzclaw said. "He’s also from Arizona so he has a little more relatability there. He also is pretty cool with my head coach. They knew each other beforehand so that helped with the recruiting process. It brought on some conversations and some places where we can connect with each other.”