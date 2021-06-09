Arizona DE/OLB Lance Holtzclaw prepares for weekend unofficial visit at CU

Keeping with tradition, Buffaloes outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski has identified a top target this recruiting cycle who plays defensive end at the preps level but whom he envisions as becoming a hybrid outside linebacker in college.

That target is three-star DE/OLB Lance Holtzclaw out of Mesa (Desert Ridge) Ariz., a 6-foot-4, 200-pound prospect with 13 offers.

Arizona, Oregon State and Washington are the fellow Pac-12 programs besides the Buffs who have offered, while Air Force, Boston College, Michigan and Vanderbilt are also prominent among his offer sheet.

Holtzclaw recently wrapped up an official visit with the Commodores and plans to do another one before late with the Beavers.

Other than that, his unofficial visit to CU this weekend rounds out his current travel plans for the moment.

When he does arrive in Boulder, Holtzclaw will be able to put some names to faces in terms of meeting Michalowski and the coaches that have recruited him leading up to a year at this point.

“(Colorado) as a program and their coaching staff have been really good to me," he said. "They’ve been talking to me and watching me since last fall and coming in with the offer was pretty good, as well."

"I’ve been on virtual tours talking to all their staff — academic staff, their athletic staff, everybody — and they’ve given me a preview of what they’re about there and the resources they have for me.”

Holtzclaw holds a handful of offers from programs, Arizona and Boston College, for example, that see him as more of a traditional defensive end.

A few others have offered him, interestingly enough, as a wide receiver, while Colorado represents the majority opinion on how college coaches envision him, as a versatile outside linebacker.