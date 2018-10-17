CUSportsNation.com

The loss of Walton greatly hurts Colorado's team and their frontcourt depth takes a huge hit.

"We're thinner up front, but we still have enough bodies to be successful," Boyle said. "It puts us one man down. We're not as deep as we once were. We certainly can't afford another injury to our front line significantly.

"We'll see how Jakub [Dombek] comes along ... We know Tyler [Bey] is capable of playing on the front line. We know Lucas [Siewert] is capable. We know Evan [Battey] is capable, even though he hasn't played. Alex [Strating] is showing signs, and Jakub is getting better and better too."

Bey, who started a handful of games last season, will be needed to step up, as will Battey. But Siewert will probably have to step up the most as the next best center option on the team.

"His role becomes really paramount," Boyle said of Siewert. "It was going to be big before."

Boyle likes how Siewert came into his own in the latter half of the 2017 season. In the offseason, Siewert has improved his low block game and defensive play.

"I still think with Lucas, Evan, and Tyler -- a three-post rotation -- you can play big," Boyle said of his rotations. "The beauty of ... our post guys -- they're very versatile. We'll be able to play big lineups and small lineups, just not maybe as big of a lineup if we had Dallas.