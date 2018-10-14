5 Takeaways from Colorado's loss to USC
Colorado fell on the road versus USC by the score of 31-20 on Saturday night in an important Pac-12 South showdown. CUSportsNation.com breaks down five takeaways from the game.
Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!
1. Buffs' offense was awful
Colorado had a poor offensive showing on Saturday night, as they averaged just 3.2 yards per play and totaled 265 yards on the evening. The Buffaloes played their hearts out but were physically outmatched by the Trojans' defense.
Steven Montez completed just 55% of his passes as he and the passing offense struggled to find consistency. He finished with 170 passing yards and an interception on 26-of-47 attempts. In the run game, Colorado totaled just 95 yards. Montez gained 43 yards on the ground, but sacks decreased his total to just nine net rushing yards. Buffs' running back Travon McMillian had 18 carries for 43 yards in what was a frustrating night that ended in injury for him.
Colorado had seven three-and-outs. Couldn't capitalize on off two early turnovers created by the defense. Allowed four sacks. Had a handful of plays for big losses. This Buffs' offense has to go back to the drawing board before they face an angry Washington squad coming off a loss and the game is in Seattle.
2. Defense did enough but couldn't get any help
Outside of the second quarter, this Buffs' defense allowed just three points. They allowed 334 yards, which is actually pretty good and forced the two turnovers. This unit was certainly not the problem.
On what I think was a very key play in this game, I have to question the decision by the defensive coaching staff. The Buffs brought Delrick Abrams on a corner blitz from the short side of the field, as CU likes to do, but with him on the blitz, Davion Taylor, an outside linebacker, was matched up one-on-one with USC receiver Michael Pittman. The result was a 65 yard touchdown to Pittman.
Again, the defense played a good enough game for the Buffs to be able to win this game. It was the offense that didn't show up tonight to give CU a chance.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news