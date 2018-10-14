Colorado fell on the road versus USC by the score of 31-20 on Saturday night in an important Pac-12 South showdown. CUSportsNation.com breaks down five takeaways from the game.

Colorado had a poor offensive showing on Saturday night, as they averaged just 3.2 yards per play and totaled 265 yards on the evening. The Buffaloes played their hearts out but were physically outmatched by the Trojans' defense.

Steven Montez completed just 55% of his passes as he and the passing offense struggled to find consistency. He finished with 170 passing yards and an interception on 26-of-47 attempts. In the run game, Colorado totaled just 95 yards. Montez gained 43 yards on the ground, but sacks decreased his total to just nine net rushing yards. Buffs' running back Travon McMillian had 18 carries for 43 yards in what was a frustrating night that ended in injury for him.

Colorado had seven three-and-outs. Couldn't capitalize on off two early turnovers created by the defense. Allowed four sacks. Had a handful of plays for big losses. This Buffs' offense has to go back to the drawing board before they face an angry Washington squad coming off a loss and the game is in Seattle.